Adrian police seeking help in locating arson suspect

APD says Bush Lee Paulding, 53, of Adrian, is the main suspect in an arson that occurred in...
APD says Bush Lee Paulding, 53, of Adrian, is the main suspect in an arson that occurred in August of 2022.(Adrian Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Adrian Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an arson suspect.

APD says Bush Lee Paulding, 53, of Adrian, is the main suspect in an arson that occurred in August of 2022.

A two-count felony warrant for manufacture of explosives or incendiary device and Arson in the 3rd degree has been authorized for Paulding.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Paulding should contact Lenawee Central Dispatch at 517-263-0524 or D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808. Information can also be submitted via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

