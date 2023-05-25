Adrian police seeking help in locating arson suspect

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Adrian Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an arson suspect.

APD says Bush Lee Paulding, 53, of Adrian, is the main suspect in an arson that occurred in August of 2022.

A two-count felony warrant for manufacture of explosives or incendiary device and Arson in the 3rd degree has been authorized for Paulding.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Paulding should contact Lenawee Central Dispatch at 517-263-0524 or D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808. Information can also be submitted via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

