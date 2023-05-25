Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces 2023 summer youth programs

The programs were first announced during last week's Summer Showcase.
The programs were first announced during last week's Summer Showcase.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced this summer’s youth programs.

Last weekend, the Department of Parks and Youth Services held a Summer Showcase at Joe E. Brown Park. Nearly 200 residents attended the event and learned about the programs that will be available to kids and teens this summer.

To view the full list of summer programs, click here.

