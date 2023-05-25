Birthday Club
Convict who fled the country with his mother’s alleged killer is back in Wood County

Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the murder of Nicole Jones, 53.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Editor’s note: The above video aired on May 19, 2023.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who fled the country with a teen accused of killing his mother is back in Wood County.

Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for his convictions on a series of sex crimes, has been extradited from the facility he was being held in in Texas and is now back in custody at the Wood County jail, according to the jail roster.

Earlier this month, U.S. Marshals said authorities were searching for Jones for the alleged kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio. Police later charged that teenager with murder in the death of Jones’ mother, Nicole Jones, 53, of Sylvania Township. She is also facing a tampering with evidence charge. Prosecutors said the teenager confessed to Jones’ killing to a case worker who reported it to authorities. They also said the girl later confessed to the crime in an interview with authorities. Prosecutors are looking to charge the girl as an adult. 13abc will not name the minor until the courts certify that request.

Prosecutors told 13abc the teenage suspect was staying with Jonathan Robert Jones at Nicole Jones’ Sylvania Township home before the two fled the country. Before authorities apprehended the two in Mexico, they had been spotted in Arizona driving Nicole Jones’ vehicle.

Jonathon Robert Jones has not been charged with a crime in connection to the death of his mother. Sylvania Township Police previously told 13abc they anticipate other people will face charges in the death of Nicole Jones.

Investigators are still working to figure out where Nicole Jones’ body is, drawing criticism from her family members. Authorities have not at this point released a possible cause of death or a motive for her killing. The investigation is ongoing.

