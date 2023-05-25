Customers allegedly assault Wendy’s staff over no cheese on crispy chicken sandwich

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a robbery and vandalism incident that occurred at a Wendy’s on the 1800 block of W. Laskey Wednesday.

Shortly after noon, employees called 911 to report a disorder at the location.

They told officers that a disgruntled drive-thru customer, “who did not receive cheese on her crispy chicken sandwich”, entered the restaurant and angrily confronted the employees.

“Without provocation she grabbed two Frosty’s from the counter and threw them at the employees and knocked/threw several items from the register area,” the incident report reads. “Including the cookie display which hit and injured a pregnant female employee.”

The female suspect was carrying a minor child at the time.

Shortly after, a male that arrived in the same vehicle as the female suspect entered and began throwing items as well, damaging a sales register.

Employees were able to remove the two suspects and were taking photos of them and the vehicle when the female grabbed an employee’s hair and pulled her to the ground in order to take the phone.

The phone was retrieved by another employee before the two suspects drove off.

But not before the male suspect “returned the chicken sandwich w/o cheese by throwing it into the restaurant.”

