Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
The programs were first announced during last week's Summer Showcase.
City of Toledo announces 2023 summer youth programs
Tough market for first time homebuyers