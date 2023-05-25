Birthday Club
Henry County sheriff seeks info on vandalized, stolen memorial sign

A citizen found a stolen sign that honored Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg lying in along County Road...
A citizen found a stolen sign that honored Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg lying in along County Road 3A on May 25, 2023.(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Henry County are working to figure out who is responsible for shooting at and stealing a memorial sign for an airman killed in Iraq.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen found a stolen sign Thursday that honored Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg lying in along County Road 3A. The sheriff’s office took a report of the sign being shot at along State Route 65 on May 19.

“It appears someone had a talk with Jesus and decided to leave the sign undamaged and in a place where it would be easily spotted,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the vandalism and theft to contact the office at 419-592-8010 ext. 9.

According to our media partner the Blade, Lt. Sonnenberg, of McClure, Ohio, was killed in 2007 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near the Balad Air Base in Iraq. The 42-year-old was a pilot with the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing. He was on a mission to support ground forces. The Blade reported in 2007 that spatial disorientation contributed to the crash.

