Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
The programs were first announced during last week's Summer Showcase.
City of Toledo announces 2023 summer youth programs
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart
Tough market for first time homebuyers