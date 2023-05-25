Local center hosts open house for Bluff Street Village

Birthday Club
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a place to call home.(Jack Bassett)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Monroe Street Neighborhood Community Center will sponsor a open house for Bluff Street Village Tiny Homes Saturday.

The open house will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bluff Street Village Tiny Homes located at Bluff Street at Roseland Street.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Bluff Street Village and the various projects that are currently taking place.

In addition, attendees will have the chance to become a sponsor through “sponsor a stud”.

For $100, a sponsor will be able to decorate a 2x6 board and offer words of encouragement as the studs will be used in the next tiny house.

Bluff Street which is located in Toledo’s Monroe-Auburn Neighborhood sat nearly uninhibited for several years.

However, the Bluff Street Village project is working deserted road to revitalize the untenanted road into a vibrant neighborhood.

Bluff Street Village provides quality housing for residents with annual incomes of less than $21,000. The project gives residents the opportunity to build equity.

