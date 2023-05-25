Birthday Club
May 25th Weather Forecast

Cool & Dry Today, Hot & Dry Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy early today. The afternoon will be sunny, cool, and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Friday is expected to be sunny and 70. The mid 70s return for highs on Saturday, near 80 on Sunday, and the mid 80s on Memorial Day with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 80s, and the low 90s arrive for the first time this year on Wednesday through Friday of next week. Rain chances will remain low through the work week next week. There is a risk for a flash drought developing by the end of next week depending on rain chances in early June.

