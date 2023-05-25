Neighborhood Nuisance: Crumbling house concerns neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small crack in a home’s foundation has grew into a gapping concern for a neighbor.

From the street it appears like a standard home, but if you step to the side you’ll see why this home has its next-door neighbor uptight.

“It’s nasty. It’s a mess. Somebody needs to do something. I’ve called them, I’ve called the city,” said Marvel Marks, of Toledo.

Marks said the gaping hole started as a small crack. She believes the damage was caused by the water main break on Galena Street last November.

“I mean it wasn’t that bad. It was like a small area. And then it just started expanding and expanding,” Marks said. Marks is afraid the deteriorating house could damage her home. “It’s going to fall on my house or, you know, it’s going to start crumbling and create big issues with my house.”

Or worse. The property could endanger neighborhood children.

“If a kid falls down in that hole, they’re going to be hurt,” Marks said,

13abc reached out to the city’s Code Compliance Department for answers. Once speaking with city officials, the department issued a violation to the homeowner, which is a Limited Liability Company.

The LLC has 30 days to fix the foundation before being faced with a fine or legal action.

As for Marks’ concerns, a city inspector told 13abc the faulty home is not an immediate threat. However, the property will be monitored and demolished if necessary.

