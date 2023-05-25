Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Perrysburg man convicted of healthcare fraud, charitable foundation scheme

On May 24, Kevin Clay, was convicted of healthcare fraud and making a false statement on an...
On May 24, Kevin Clay, was convicted of healthcare fraud and making a false statement on an application for charitable tax-exempt status with the IRS.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man was convicted on multiple charges Wednesday including healthcare fraud and running a charitable foundation scheme

According to First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Baeppler, on May 24, a federal jury convicted Kevin Clay, 39, of Perrysburg of conspiracy, healthcare fraud and making a false statement on an application for charitable tax-exempt status with the IRS.

According to court documents and evidence presented during a four-day trial before Judge Jack Zouhary, Clay was the co-owner of Theramedical, LLC, a pharmaceutical marketing company that specialized in compounded pain and scar cream.

Evidence showed that Clay and Theramedical recruited and paid individuals to obtain prescriptions for the pain and scar cream, some of which cost approximately $15,000 for a single prescription. The prescriptions were submitted to a Cleveland-area pharmacy who then filled the prescription and billed insurance companies.

The Department of Justice says members of the scheme concealed the fact that patients were paid to get the prescriptions, and that the prescriptions were often medically unnecessary. Theramedical generated insurance billings of approximately $17 million from the fraudulent scheme in less than two years.

Clay was also convicted of making a false application for tax-exempt status for the Clay Foundation. In his application to the IRS, Clay claimed the foundation was a public charity, which was false. DOJ says the charity was, in fact, almost entirely funded by fraud proceeds from Theramedical and not the public. Clay conducted little or no fundraising, awarded virtually no scholarships and purchased gold and silver in his own name with foundation funds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Manhunt for escaped NW Ohio killer continues into its third day
5/25: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
5/25: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for...
Convict who fled the country with his mother’s alleged killer is back in Wood County
Swastika drawn on Perrysburg teacher’s Pride flag
Swastika drawn on Perrysburg teacher’s Pride flag