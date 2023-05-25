Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her

A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner. (Source: Seton Hall University / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner.

A video shared by Seton Hall University shows student Grace Mariani, who uses a wheelchair, on stage with her dog Justin during the commencement at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a degree to Mariani and presents a rolled-up certificate to Justin.

The dog sniffs the certificate, looks to Mariani, then takes the honorary degree in his mouth as the audience cheers.

Mariani received her Bachelor of Science in Education and graduated magna cum laude. The university said Justin accompanied her to all her classes.

Mariani plans to teach elementary and special education – with Justin at her side.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

FILE - A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March...
Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Peggy Cobb, a 108-year-old Georgia woman, published a book she wrote and illustrated.
108-year-old publishes children’s book just in time for her birthday
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space