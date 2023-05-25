Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo first responders “put themselves first” for a change with annual skin cancer screening

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department partners with Bravia Dermatology for free annual skin cancer screenings, available for all local first responders, because according to Dr. Matthew Molenda they’re at greater risk for getting the disease.

“We’re looking for irregular moles, lesions that are pearly, shining, bleeding, and the features of the moles are the ABCD’s of melanoma,” said Molenda.

Firefighter Sterling Rahe says he knows from personal experience just how important these screenings are.

“I had actually volunteered to be one of the first ones to do it. When I was checked they noticed a few things and they asked me if I would be interested in making an appointment which I did, and I was diagnosed with carcinoma,” said Rahe.

He says that the diagnosis was back around 2018. Since then, Rahe’s had the skin cancer removed and makes sure to get checked every year.

Now, he makes sure to continue to ingrain the importance of cancer prevention in his team, especially the newer firefighters.

“It was kind of sobering for myself,” said Rahe. “Make sure they begin that process of taking care of themselves from the beginning of their careers.”

According to experts, early detection leads to a 98% survival rate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues
‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Great Night Sky Viewing This Holiday Weekend - Spacing Out - May 25th 2023
May 25th Weather Forecast
Skin Cancer Screening
Toledo first responder annual skin cancer screening
Ray Hoepf was drafted in 1944 and served as a Naval Fireman 1st Class in WWII
WWII Veteran to lay wreath during Memorial Day ceremony at Clay High School