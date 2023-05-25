Birthday Club
Toledo’s summer pool season begins this weekend

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced that it’s summer pool season will begin this weekend.

The City says Toledo’s pools will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from May 27 through Aug. 19. Admission to the pools will be $1 for those ages 12 and under and $2 for those ages 13 and older.

Toledo has six public pools and a splash pad where everyone can dive in, cool off and create lasting memories together. To find a list of pool locations as well as information about closures or general updates, click here.

In addition to the pools opening, the City says it will also be offering swimming lessons at the pools. Certified instructors will help beginners and experienced swimmers gain confidence and refine their swimming skills.

Lessons will be offered during the month of July for kids ages 3 to 15. Registration opens on May 30 at 12 p.m. and you can reserve your spot here.

