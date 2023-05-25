WWII Veteran to lay wreath during Memorial Day ceremony at Clay High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - When Ray Hoepf talks about World War Two, he speaks from first-hand experience.

Hoepf, 98, is originally from McCutchenville. He now lives with his wife of 73 years in Bowling Green. In 1944, Hoepf was drafted by the Navy and became a Fireman 1st Class on an LST, Landing Ship Tank.

Hoepf and the crew traveled from island to island during the Pacific Theater to take Allied control and claim victory at sea.

“I worked in the engine room,” said Hoepf. “And we had tanks and different things and men. They got on our ship and were going to get off when they were, the invasion was going to be.”

Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM, Hoepf will be the guest of honor at the annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Clay High School Memorial Stadium in Oregon. It’s a heartfelt tribute from someone who helped make history.

