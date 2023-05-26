5/26: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Blue skies this afternoon with highs in the low 70s, but 60s near the lakeshore. Highs will be stuck in the 60s to near 70 for the lakeshore through Memorial Day. Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Then, more clouds arrive for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny skies for Memorial Day with highs in the mid-80s. Then, mostly sunny and hot during the middle of next week with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday, 90 for Wednesday, and low 90s for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.