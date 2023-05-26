City of Toledo announces its inaugural Disabled and Proud Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is hosting its first Disabled and Proud Fest for those of all abilities to celebrate the disability experience in the 419.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Levis Square located at 435 N. St. Clair St.

The festival will kick off with a three-on-three basketball tournament for both youth and adults at 9 a.m.

The championship will be open for attendees with or without disabilities who wish to compete for the title. Wheelchairs will be provided by Adaptive Sports Ohio.

In addition to the three-on-three tournament, the festival will include a double-elimination tournament. City officials are looking for 14 adult teams to register to play from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 14 youth teams to register to play from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Winning teams will also participate in the Adaptive Sports Ohio All-Star game following the tournament.

Register your team of three to five people by June 23 by clicking here. If interested in volunteering, click here to register.

Participants will receive a voucher for their preferred food truck, water and an event t-shirt.

