Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

City of Toledo announces its inaugural Disabled and Proud Festival

According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.
According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is hosting its first Disabled and Proud Fest for those of all abilities to celebrate the disability experience in the 419.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Levis Square located at 435 N. St. Clair St.

The festival will kick off with a three-on-three basketball tournament for both youth and adults at 9 a.m.

The championship will be open for attendees with or without disabilities who wish to compete for the title. Wheelchairs will be provided by Adaptive Sports Ohio.

In addition to the three-on-three tournament, the festival will include a double-elimination tournament. City officials are looking for 14 adult teams to register to play from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 14 youth teams to register to play from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Winning teams will also participate in the Adaptive Sports Ohio All-Star game following the tournament.

Register your team of three to five people by June 23 by clicking here. If interested in volunteering, click here to register.

Participants will receive a voucher for their preferred food truck, water and an event t-shirt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Ezell and Jalinia Stuart are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted...
Customers allegedly assault, try to rob Wendy’s staff in Toledo over no cheese on chicken sandwich
Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law
Chase Green
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say
Swastika drawn on Perrysburg teacher’s Pride flag
Swastika drawn on Perrysburg teacher’s Pride flag
A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues

Latest News

Pictures of the Week! May 26, 2023
jail prison generic mgn wtvg
New charges for teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
For parents, summer is often the season of searching for ways to keep the kids entertained....
Hittin the town: Get creative in Perrysburg, Sylvania this summer
Police are looking for answers in the murder of Nicole Jones, 53, of Sylvania Township.
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
For parents, summer is often the season of searching for ways to keep the kids entertained....
Getting creative in Perrysburg and Sylvania this summer