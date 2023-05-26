Birthday Club
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’



By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

