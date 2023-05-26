Hittin the town: Get creative in Perrysburg, Sylvania this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For parents, summer is often the season of searching for ways to keep the kids entertained. There’s a great local business that can help with that year-round. CREATE is an art studio with spaces in both Sylvania and Perrysburg.

Kerry Wellstein is the co-owner. “When you create something, it doesn’t have to be a certain way, it doesn’t have to be perfect. It also doesn’t have to be something everybody loves. If you learned or it makes you happy, that is a huge success.”

Kerry has loved art as long as she can remember. “My parents still have artwork I did when I was three. It’s been a huge part of my life and it’s always brought me so much joy and happiness.”

CREATE is a place to explore your inner artist, and don’t be afraid to color outside the lines. “We’re not worried about messes here, trying new things or fitting anyone inside a box. We love getting kids and adults who are ready to experiment and enjoy the process.”

The studios are truly a space for everyone. “Everyone who comes here has varying levels of experience and talent. Once they are here, they find something that makes them feel successful and it’s beautiful to see.”

There are classes for kids throughout the school year and summer camps. “We do nature camps, magic camps with princesses and mermaids, dollhouse building camps, castle design, young artists, we have it all,” Kerry said.

There’s also an artsy space outside the Perrysburg studio. There’s a Free Little Art Gallery where you can donate a piece of art or take one. There are also supplies to help you get started on a project.

And when it comes to projects, Kerry says don’t underestimate yourself. “So many kids and adults think that because they don’t have the magic hand where they can just draw something perfectly, they are no good at art. That’s not true. Everybody has something to offer.”

What happens at CREATE is picture-perfect on many levels. And the studio has captured a big piece of Kerry’s heart. “I have a great business partner, I’m in an amazing community, my kids have gained so much from this. I get to meet incredible people and share what I love with all of them. It’s just a dream, I am so lucky,” Kerry said.

There are so many opportunities at CREATE. During the Perrysburg Farmer’s Market, you’re able to drop your kids off for an art class while you stroll the streets. Many of the classes at the studios are focused on kids but there are also offerings for adults, including a pick and paint class at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids.

An art wellness class is also coming to Perrysburg soon. As we mentioned, there’s also a second CREATE studio in Sylvania.

