May 26th Weather Forecast

Warming Trend But Dry
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high near 70. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Sunday will bring the upper 70s with more clouds. The sunshine returns on Memorial Day with a high in the low to middle 80s. The upper 80s to low 90s are expected most of next week with a mostly sunny sky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

