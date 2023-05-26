MDAT to hold press conference, additional events for Wear Orange Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Moms Demand Action Toledo is holding a press conference to kick off Wear Orange Weekend, which is also National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend.

The press conference will take place on June 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace and Healing Commons located at Collingwood and Monroe.

“The press conference is a call for action to stand up against gun violence an join Moms Demand Action across the country to wear orange to signify the need for common sense gun laws in this country,” said MDAT.

MDAT says the color orange comes from the death of Hadiya Pendleton. Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago when she was 15, just one week after performing in President Obama’s inaugural parade. Her friends then wore orange in Pendleton’s honor because it was her favorite color.

The press conference will feature speakers from Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, community groups and local leaders as well as presentation of resolution of support.

MDAT says this year’s press conference will highlight the Be Smart program which encourages safe storage of firearms that prevents theft, accidental shootings and access to firearms for at-risk individuals.

The Lucas County Courthouse and ProMedica will be joining in illuminating the buildings in orange for the weekend.

MDAT will also be holding the following additional activities:

Old West End Festival and parade June 3 at 10 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to wear orange and join the the parade to address gun violence. Participants will be gathering at 2860 Glenwood Ave. on 9 a.m.

The Actor’s Collaborative’s One Woman, One Act play called “On the Exhale” June 4 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 316 Adams St. Tickets are available at the door and at $15 for regular admission, $10 for students and seniors ages 60 and older.



For more information, contact Donna Malone at donna.malone.og@gmail.com or 419-349-1382.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.