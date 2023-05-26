Birthday Club
Neighbors in Bowling Green speaking out about dogs they say are terrorizing the community: Owner asking for proof

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Summit St. in Bowling Green say a man’s dogs are terrorizing the neighborhood.

The owner claims there’s no proof it’s his dogs causing the problems, but numerous police reports say otherwise.

According to Bowling Green Police reports, Raymond Stevens and his dogs have been cited close to a dozen times for things like confinement issues and aggressive behavior.

13abc has copies of those reports and at least half of them mention some type of attack.

The Wood County dog warden tells 13abc that Stevens has been cited by her at least 10 times, adding these dogs are dangerous.

Neighbors we spoke with say they’re frustrated.

“It’s not fair to my dog. It’s not fair to my kids and so now we keep them all cooped up in the back to feel safe,” said Taylor Sickler.

“The guys got a lot of dogs and a small property. He clearly can’t keep them on the property. I think he just has to rehome them at this point,” said Trey Wilhell.

The Wood County Dog Warden says she is working with the Bowling Green courts to get the dogs surrendered to the shelter.

