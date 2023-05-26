Birthday Club
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son

A teenage girl accused of killing the mother of the man she fled the country with is facing new charges. Officials tell13abc the victim’s son is expected to fac
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenage girl accused of killing the mother of the man she fled the country with earlier this month is facing new charges and officials tell 13abc the victim’s son is expected to face charges in the case as well.

Court records show a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio is facing a series of new charges including abuse of a corpse, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery on top of the previous murder and tampering with evidence charges for allegedly killing Nicole Jones, 53, of Sylvania Township.

The new developments come as the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office was asked to recuse itself from the case, just like the juveniles court judges, because an employee of the court is related to the victim. The office is no longer able to comment on the case. A visiting judge, Judge Debra Boros, has been appointed to the case. A special prosecutor has yet to be appointed.

Investigators have not yet released a motive in the murder or a cause of death. Prosecutors previously said they believe Nicole Jones’ body was thrown into a dumpster and may have ended up in a landfill in Michigan, but authorities tell 13abc they have not been able to find Jones’ body.

The victim’s son, Jonathon Robert Jones, has not been charged in connection to the death of his mother at this point, but the Wood County Sheriff’s Office tells 13abc they expect he will face additional charges in Sylvania Township.

Authorities were searching for the teen girl and Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, earlier this month and later found the two had fled the country to Mexico. At the time, authorities considered the teen a kidnapping victim. The two were arrested and eventually extradited back to Ohio. Prosecutors previously told 13abc the teen was staying with Jonathon Robert Jones at Nicole Jones’ Sylvania Township home before they fled the country, as he was evading sentencing in Wood County on a series of crimes against children and sex crimes.

Jonathon Robert Jones is scheduled to be back in court next week for those unrelated charges. The 17-year-old girl is scheduled to be back in court on June 12.

