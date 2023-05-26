Birthday Club
Two hospitalized after late night crash on Airport Hwy

The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection...
The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection of Airport Hwy. and Caswell Avenue.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Airport Hwy. late Thursday night.

The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection of Airport Hwy. and Caswell Avenue.

According to TPD, two people were extricated from the cars and 13abc crews on scene witnessed CPR being performed on one of the drivers. Both drivers were then transported to an area hospital via life squad with serious injuries.

The current conditions of the drivers are currently unknown.

TPD says the cause of the crash is currently unknown and that a traffic reconstructionist has been called to investigate the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

