WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: May 26, 2023

Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- ‘There’s a major time lapse here’ Prison officials unsure when, how Lima inmates escaped
- Swastika drawn on Perrysburg teacher’s Pride flag
- Convict who fled the country with his mother’s alleged killer is back in Wood County
- Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
- Henry County sheriff seeks info on vandalized, stolen memorial sign
- Customers allegedly assault Wendy’s staff in Toledo over no cheese on crispy chicken sandwich
- ‘Epidemic of missing children’: 35 Ohio kids recovered in US Marshals operation
- Lenawee Co. Health Department lifts Devils Lake advisory
- Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
- Toledo Mayor announces new initiative to reduce violence in the city
- Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
- Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
- Toledo’s summer pool season begins this weekend
- City of Toledo announces 2023 summer youth programs
- WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow who darts into traffic on I-75
