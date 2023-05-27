Birthday Club
5/27: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Warm and dry Memorial Day weekend; 90s next week
Staying on the warming trend with no rain all the way through the holiday weekend (and beyond). Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The highs will climb higher as the lawns and gardens remain parched through the holiday weekend (and beyond): upper-70s today, 80F Sunday, low to mid-80s Memorial Day. A lake breeze will keep shoreline temps a good 5-10° cooler each afternoon. Temps will then soar to the 90s for the first time this year, and stay there for a few days, starting by the midweek.

