5/27: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

The highs will climb higher as the lawns and gardens remain parched through the holiday weekend (and beyond): upper-70s today, 80F Sunday, low to mid-80s Memorial Day. A lake breeze will keep shoreline temps a good 5-10° cooler each afternoon. Temps will then soar to the 90s for the first time this year, and stay there for a few days, starting by the midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.