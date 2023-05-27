Birthday Club
5/27: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Beautiful weather for Sunday & Monday, then it gets HOT next week.
5/27: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the low 50s. SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Overall, a nice day with highs in the low 80s, but cooler near the lakeshore. SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the mid-50s. MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm Monday with highs in the mid-80s, but again cooler near the lakeshore. EXTENDED: Sunny and hot but not very humid for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday, around 90 for Wednesday, then the low 90s Thursday and Friday. A brief, isolated shower or t-storm is possible later Friday into Saturday, but it’ll be mainly dry Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

