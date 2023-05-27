Amherst Memorial Day parade re-routed after car crashes into building

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department on Saturday announced the city’s Memorial Day Parade will be re-routed after a car crashed into a building.

Police said a car, occupied by an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, crashed into the Barra Restaurant, located at 105 Park Ave., at 4:21 a.m.

The crash, which is still under investigation, caused “significant” damage to the building and sent the driver and passenger to Mercy Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be closed until further notice. We hope to see you soon, Barrachachos. 😔 Posted by Barra Restaurant Amherst on Saturday, May 27, 2023

Amherst police officials announced the following changes to the parade:

NEW PARADE ROUTE

Start at High School on Washington St. southbound to Forest St.

Right turn westbound to Park Ave. Left turn southbound on Church St.

Left turn eastbound on Tenney Ave.

Parade will conclude in green space at the northeast corner of Church St. and Tenney Ave. All ball teams participating in the parade will conclude and exit the parade east on Tenney Ave.

NEW PARKING UPDATES

Parking will be permitted on Park Ave. west of Church St.

Parking will be restricted in the City Lots between Park Avenue and Tenney Ave.

