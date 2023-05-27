Elmore’s DORA launches with a community celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Elmore is kicking off its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a one-day music festival.

The celebration comes as Elmore received DORA approval for the central business district, as well as the Portage River greenspace to allow labeled alcoholic beverages outside in the designated areas.

According to organizers, “Music by the Bridge,” a festival that will feature several area bands and vendors will begin at 3 p.m. in Harold Witty Park in downtown Elmore and is free and open to the public.

Christy’s Corner Cafe is the non-profit partner for Elmore’s DORA initiative. Owners of the cafe say they have a mission to employ people with disabilities and special needs. All DORA label sales go directly to Christy’s to provide opportunities, job training, and employment to those with disabilities.

