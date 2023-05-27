Birthday Club
Falcons and Rockets team up to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Although there have been some historical tensions between them, the Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Falcons and University of Toledo (UT) Rockets have come together to support local charities, putting their rivalry aside.

Throughout the 2022-23 athletic season, fans of either team were able to donate aluminum pull tabs they had collected to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Northwest Ohio. RMHC says they use the aluminum pull tabs to offset the cost of the food pantry for families staying at RMHC.

“The BGSU and UT students, fans, and supporters have made a profound impact on the mission of RMHC,” said Chad Bringman, executive director of RMHC Northwest Ohio.

Fans of BGSU donated tabs throughout the football, basketball, volleyball, and hockey seasons at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Stroh Center, and Slatyer Family Ice Arena.

“I have families that have benefited directly from these services,” said BGSU Athletic Director Derek van der Merwe. " It is an honor to partner with RMHC to not only generate awareness and understanding of the program but also assist in generating revenue.”

UT fans donated tabs through the football, basketball, and volleyball seasons at the Glass Bowl and John F. Savage Arena.

“RMHC provides a great service to the Northwest Ohio community and their families,” said UT Vice President and Athletic Director Bryan Blair. " We are happy to lock arms as Team Toledo and support community members in need.”

According to the RMHC, the two school’s mascots, Freddie (BGSU) and Rocky (UT), will drop the aluminum tabs off at the RMHC Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Wednesday at 2 p.m.

