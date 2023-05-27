House in Aurelius Township a 'total loss' after catching fire Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews battled a large house fire in Aurelius Township Saturday that left the house a ‘total loss’ according to officials. Luckily, nobody was injured as officials say nobody was home at the time of the fire.

As a result of the fire, Curtice Rd is shut down between Edgar Rd and Aurelius Rd in Aurelius Township. This is just to the west of Mason. '

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

