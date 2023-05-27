Birthday Club
House in Aurelius Township a 'total loss' after catching fire Saturday

No injuries were reported as no one was home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported as nobody was home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss.
No injuries were reported as nobody was home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss.(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews battled a large house fire in Aurelius Township Saturday that left the house a ‘total loss’ according to officials. Luckily, nobody was injured as officials say nobody was home at the time of the fire.

As a result of the fire, Curtice Rd is shut down between Edgar Rd and Aurelius Rd in Aurelius Township. This is just to the west of Mason. '

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

