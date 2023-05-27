Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on Friday released new details on the investigation into the duo that escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) in Lima earlier this week.

The inmates escaped on Tuesday, according to previous reports.

An ODRC spokesperson said investigations revealed that the pair escaped the prison after hiding in a dumpster.

Police arrested one of the inmates, 46-year-old James Lee in a stolen car early Wednesday.

Lee, 46, was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

The second inmate, 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, convicted for murder in Paulding County, remains on the loose.

Prison officials said he is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen...
Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on May 23, 2023.(Williams County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law
The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection...
One dead, another hospitalized after late night crash on Airport Hwy
Dominique Ezell and Jalinia Stuart are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted...
Customers allegedly assault, try to rob Wendy’s staff in Toledo over no cheese on chicken sandwich
Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the...
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
Chase Green
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say

Latest News

Local Memorial Day events honor fallen veterans
Memorial Day
Remembering the fallen
Staying on the warming trend with no rain all the way through the holiday weekend (and beyond)....
5/27: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on street corners in Toledo