Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Remembering the fallen

A guide to local memorial day events
Local Memorial Day activities focus on honoring and celebrating the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Memorial Day approaches, communities are gearing up to honor the brave individuals who made a sacrifice for their country. Whether you are looking to spend the day with family and friends, or just looking to show support, there is something for everyone. Below we have provided a guide to the local Memorial Day events happening in the coming days.

Lucas County Memorial Day Events

Saturday, May 27

City of Toledo Memorial Day Parade & Wreath Laying Ceremony

  • 10:00 a.m. | Parade | Beginning on Summit Street & Ending on Jackson Street
  • 11:30 a.m. | Ceremony | Civic Center Mall

Monday, May 29

Oregon Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

  • 11:00 a.m. | Clay Highschool Memorial Stadium
  • Seating is provided for seniors

Glass City CrossFit Memorial Day “Murph”

  • 8:00 a.m & 9:30 a.m. | 2 heats of workouts begin | Glass City CrossFit - 3063 W Alexis Rd.
    • “Murph” honors the life of Lieutenant Michael Murphy from Patchogue, NY, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005.
    • The Murph workout is done for time and consists of: A one-mile run | 100 pull-ups | 200 push-ups | 300 squats | Another one-mile run

Toledo Yacht Club Service & Potluck

  • 10:00 a.m. | Memorial Service | Toledo Yacht Club - 3900 N. Summit
  • 11:00 a.m. | Potluck | Toledo | Yacht Club - 3900 N. Summit

Sylvania Memorial Day Parade

  • 10:15 a.m. | Parade | Begins at St. Joseph’s Chruch and Ends at Veterans Memorial Field
  • 11:00 a.m. | Service | Veterans Memorial Field

Whitehouse Memorial Day Celebration

  • 10 a.m. | Veterans Memorial Park - Whitehouse, Ohio
  • 11 a.m. | Wakeman Cemetery - Waterville, Ohio

Wood County Memorial Day Events

Sunday, May 28

Rossford Memorial Day Parade

  • 1:30 p.m. | Parade | Begings at Superior Street / Bergin Street & Ends at Veterans Memorial Park
  • Ceremony | Held after the parade at Veterans Memorial Park

Monday, May 29

Walbridge VFW Memorial Day Service

  • 10:00 a.m. | Program Begins | Lake Township Cemetery

Perrysburg Memorial Day Parade & Service

  • 10:00 a.m. | Parade | Begins at Louisiana Avenue & Fifth Street | Concludes at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for service
  • 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m | Youth Activities | Commodore Schoolyard

Bowling Green Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

  • 10:00 a.m. | Parade | Begins at Washington Street & Ends at the Wood County Courthouse
  • In case of rain: services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building, Bowling Green City Park

*Please note we will continue to update this article as we receive new information, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest event and details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law
The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection...
One dead, another hospitalized after late night crash on Airport Hwy
Dominique Ezell and Jalinia Stuart are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted...
Customers allegedly assault, try to rob Wendy’s staff in Toledo over no cheese on chicken sandwich
Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the...
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
Chase Green
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say

Latest News

Local Memorial Day events honor fallen veterans
Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave
Staying on the warming trend with no rain all the way through the holiday weekend (and beyond)....
5/27: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on street corners in Toledo