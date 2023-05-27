Remembering the fallen
A guide to local memorial day events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Memorial Day approaches, communities are gearing up to honor the brave individuals who made a sacrifice for their country. Whether you are looking to spend the day with family and friends, or just looking to show support, there is something for everyone. Below we have provided a guide to the local Memorial Day events happening in the coming days.
Lucas County Memorial Day Events
Saturday, May 27
City of Toledo Memorial Day Parade & Wreath Laying Ceremony
- 10:00 a.m. | Parade | Beginning on Summit Street & Ending on Jackson Street
- 11:30 a.m. | Ceremony | Civic Center Mall
Monday, May 29
Oregon Memorial Day Observance Ceremony
- 11:00 a.m. | Clay Highschool Memorial Stadium
- Seating is provided for seniors
Glass City CrossFit Memorial Day “Murph”
- 8:00 a.m & 9:30 a.m. | 2 heats of workouts begin | Glass City CrossFit - 3063 W Alexis Rd.
- “Murph” honors the life of Lieutenant Michael Murphy from Patchogue, NY, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005.
- The Murph workout is done for time and consists of: A one-mile run | 100 pull-ups | 200 push-ups | 300 squats | Another one-mile run
Toledo Yacht Club Service & Potluck
- 10:00 a.m. | Memorial Service | Toledo Yacht Club - 3900 N. Summit
- 11:00 a.m. | Potluck | Toledo | Yacht Club - 3900 N. Summit
Sylvania Memorial Day Parade
- 10:15 a.m. | Parade | Begins at St. Joseph’s Chruch and Ends at Veterans Memorial Field
- 11:00 a.m. | Service | Veterans Memorial Field
Whitehouse Memorial Day Celebration
- 10 a.m. | Veterans Memorial Park - Whitehouse, Ohio
- 11 a.m. | Wakeman Cemetery - Waterville, Ohio
Wood County Memorial Day Events
Sunday, May 28
Rossford Memorial Day Parade
- 1:30 p.m. | Parade | Begings at Superior Street / Bergin Street & Ends at Veterans Memorial Park
- Ceremony | Held after the parade at Veterans Memorial Park
Monday, May 29
Walbridge VFW Memorial Day Service
- 10:00 a.m. | Program Begins | Lake Township Cemetery
Perrysburg Memorial Day Parade & Service
- 10:00 a.m. | Parade | Begins at Louisiana Avenue & Fifth Street | Concludes at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for service
- 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m | Youth Activities | Commodore Schoolyard
Bowling Green Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
- 10:00 a.m. | Parade | Begins at Washington Street & Ends at the Wood County Courthouse
- In case of rain: services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building, Bowling Green City Park
