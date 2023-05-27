Remembering the fallen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Memorial Day approaches, communities are gearing up to honor the brave individuals who made a sacrifice for their country. Whether you are looking to spend the day with family and friends, or just looking to show support, there is something for everyone. Below we have provided a guide to the local Memorial Day events happening in the coming days.

Lucas County Memorial Day Events

Saturday, May 27

City of Toledo Memorial Day Parade & Wreath Laying Ceremony

10:00 a.m. | Parade | Beginning on Summit Street & Ending on Jackson Street

11:30 a.m. | Ceremony | Civic Center Mall

Monday, May 29

Oregon Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

11:00 a.m. | Clay Highschool Memorial Stadium

Seating is provided for seniors

Glass City CrossFit Memorial Day “Murph”

8:00 a.m & 9:30 a.m. | 2 heats of workouts begin | Glass City CrossFit - 3063 W Alexis Rd. “Murph” honors the life of Lieutenant Michael Murphy from Patchogue, NY, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005. The Murph workout is done for time and consists of: A one-mile run | 100 pull-ups | 200 push-ups | 300 squats | Another one-mile run



Toledo Yacht Club Service & Potluck

10:00 a.m. | Memorial Service | Toledo Yacht Club - 3900 N. Summit

11:00 a.m. | Potluck | Toledo | Yacht Club - 3900 N. Summit

Sylvania Memorial Day Parade

10:15 a.m. | Parade | Begins at St. Joseph’s Chruch and Ends at Veterans Memorial Field

11:00 a.m. | Service | Veterans Memorial Field

Whitehouse Memorial Day Celebration

10 a.m. | Veterans Memorial Park - Whitehouse, Ohio

11 a.m. | Wakeman Cemetery - Waterville, Ohio

Wood County Memorial Day Events

Sunday, May 28

Rossford Memorial Day Parade

1:30 p.m. | Parade | Begings at Superior Street / Bergin Street & Ends at Veterans Memorial Park

Ceremony | Held after the parade at Veterans Memorial Park

Monday, May 29

Walbridge VFW Memorial Day Service

10:00 a.m. | Program Begins | Lake Township Cemetery

Perrysburg Memorial Day Parade & Service

10:00 a.m. | Parade | Begins at Louisiana Avenue & Fifth Street | Concludes at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for service

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m | Youth Activities | Commodore Schoolyard

Bowling Green Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

10:00 a.m. | Parade | Begins at Washington Street & Ends at the Wood County Courthouse

In case of rain: services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building, Bowling Green City Park

*Please note we will continue to update this article as we receive new information, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest event and details.

