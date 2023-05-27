Sauder Village gears up for National Doughnut Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Sauder Village is celebrating National Doughnut Day Friday, June 2 by providing special offers in the Doughbox Bakery.

National Doughnut Day was first established by The Salvation Army to honor the “Donut Lassies” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of June.

The Doughbox Bakery will be open on National Doughnut Day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be offering $1.00 off of a dozen round doughnuts. According to the staff, they also plan to offer the basic doughnut in 25 different flavors.

“Friday will be a fun day at the Doughbox Bakery as we celebrate National Doughnut Day,” shared Jeanette Smith, Sauder Village Director of Marketing. “With so many doughnuts to choose from and a doughnut deal – National Doughnut Day is a great reason for people to stop by and pick up some tasty sweet treats for family and friends to enjoy!”

