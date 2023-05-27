Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Sauder Village gears up for National Doughnut Day

Sauder's Village is gearing up to celebrate National Doughnut Day with special offers out of...
Sauder's Village is gearing up to celebrate National Doughnut Day with special offers out of their bakery.(Sauder Village)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Sauder Village is celebrating National Doughnut Day Friday, June 2 by providing special offers in the Doughbox Bakery.

National Doughnut Day was first established by The Salvation Army to honor the “Donut Lassies” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of June.

The Doughbox Bakery will be open on National Doughnut Day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be offering $1.00 off of a dozen round doughnuts. According to the staff, they also plan to offer the basic doughnut in 25 different flavors.

“Friday will be a fun day at the Doughbox Bakery as we celebrate National Doughnut Day,” shared Jeanette Smith, Sauder Village Director of Marketing. “With so many doughnuts to choose from and a doughnut deal – National Doughnut Day is a great reason for people to stop by and pick up some tasty sweet treats for family and friends to enjoy!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law
The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection...
One dead, another hospitalized after late night crash on Airport Hwy
Dominique Ezell and Jalinia Stuart are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted...
Customers allegedly assault, try to rob Wendy’s staff in Toledo over no cheese on chicken sandwich
Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the...
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
Chase Green
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say

Latest News

The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New...
EU official says Twitter abandons bloc’s voluntary pact against disinformation
BGSU falcons and UT rockets worked together to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of...
Falcons and Rockets team up to support Ronald McDonald House Charities
A Hamilton County deputy died, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
Elmore unveils new DORA regulations with a one-day music festival.
Elmore’s DORA launches with a community celebration