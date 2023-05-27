Toledo Residents await implementation of medical debt relief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An ordinance was approved in November to provide medical debt relief to residents of Toledo. However, a specific timeline for its implementation has yet to be announced.

The Chicago area has started sending notifications to its residents that some of their medical debt will be forgiven. Chicago’s plan uses $12 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

A similar plan was approved by the Toledo City Council in November to create a partnership between the city and a non-profit group called RIP Medical Debt. Lucas County Commissioners announced it would spend $800,000 in addition to the approved $800,000 in ARPA funding.

No exact time for Toledo’s medical debt forgiveness has been announced.

