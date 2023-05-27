TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after getting into a dispute.

Police responded to Marathon gas station on the 300 block of Bancroft St. around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported all eight gas pump hoses had been punctured and were inoperable. Reports indicated that a disgruntled customer was involved in a dispute over coffee and may have been the one to damage the pumps.

A manager at the Marathon told 13abc the damage was minor and the gas station is operating normally.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

