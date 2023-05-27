Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction

Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after...
Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after getting into a dispute.(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after getting into a dispute.

Police responded to Marathon gas station on the 300 block of Bancroft St. around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported all eight gas pump hoses had been punctured and were inoperable. Reports indicated that a disgruntled customer was involved in a dispute over coffee and may have been the one to damage the pumps.

A manager at the Marathon told 13abc the damage was minor and the gas station is operating normally.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law
The Toledo Police Department says the crash involved two cars and occurred at the intersection...
One dead, another hospitalized after late night crash on Airport Hwy
Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the...
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
Dominique Ezell and Jalinia Stuart are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted...
Customers allegedly assault, try to rob Wendy’s staff in Toledo over no cheese on chicken sandwich
Chase Green
Sandusky firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards, police say

Latest News

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, arrives at federal court with her father,...
As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
medical debt
Toledo Residents await implementation of medical debt relief
Toledo's Medical Debt Forgiveness
The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New...
EU official says Twitter abandons bloc’s voluntary pact against disinformation