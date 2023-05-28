Birthday Club
3 teens arrested on weapons charges following police pursuit in Akron Friday night
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teens were arrested on weapons charges following a police pursuit on Friday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police say around 11:40 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop at Copley Road and Noble Avenue for traffic and equipment violations.

The driver, later identified as Xavier Brooks, refused to stop, leading officers on a short pursuit, police say.

During the pursuit, officers broadcasted that the vehicle was involved in an earlier, unrelated, shots fired call, police say.

Minutes into the pursuit, two passengers bailed from the car around Grove Street and Crestwood Avenue while the suspect vehicle continued to try to escape officers, police say.

One of the occupants, Damarion Greer, 18, was observed running with a Draco rifle in his hand but dropped it during the foot chase, police say.

Police say at one point, Greer tried to pick up the weapon but he was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was also apprehended nearby, police say.

Police say moments later, the driver, Brooks, 18, eventually stopped the vehicle a few blocks away at South Maple Street and Glendale Avenue and was taken into custody.

Police recovered an AR-15 rifle in plain view on the front passenger seat and a stolen 9mm handgun on the back seat.

Each teen was charged with carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, police say.

Brooks and Greer were alter booked into the Summit County Jail, and the 17-year-old was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility, police say.

