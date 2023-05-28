Birthday Club
5/28: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Mid-80s Memorial Day; 90s late week
The warming and dry trend continues, with the mid-80s Memorial Day and our first 90s of the year in view. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Partly sunny skies with a lake breeze will still be good enough to get us to 80F in Toledo this afternoon, with a stray sprinkle or two south of US-6. Memorial Day is looking only a few degrees warmer in the mid-80s, with continued dry weather expected. That will keep the positive feedback loop going, heating up to our first 90s of the year to ring in the month of June. Our next chance of any rain at all is slim, with a few isolated storms bubbling up with the heat of the day as we enter next weekend.

