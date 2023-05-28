5/28: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Partly sunny skies with a lake breeze will still be good enough to get us to 80F in Toledo this afternoon, with a stray sprinkle or two south of US-6. Memorial Day is looking only a few degrees warmer in the mid-80s, with continued dry weather expected. That will keep the positive feedback loop going, heating up to our first 90s of the year to ring in the month of June. Our next chance of any rain at all is slim, with a few isolated storms bubbling up with the heat of the day as we enter next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.