5/28: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm, then it gets HOT for 4 days.
5/28: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. MEMORIAL DAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-80s, but it will be in the 60s near Lake Erie. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Getting very warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, but again cooler near Lake Erie. EXTENDED: Even hotter from Wednesday through Friday. The skies during that time will be sunny with a few afternoon clouds, and high temps will be near 90 each day. A brief late-day t-storm can’t be ruled out on Friday. Partly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-80s on both days. Again, a very brief afternoon t-storm will be possible, but much of the weekend will be dry. Overall, not too humid either.

