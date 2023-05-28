Glacier Grooves undergoes transormation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kelly’s Island Glacier Grooves, a natural phenomenon, has recently undergone a transformation, paving a path for years of tourists to come.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the site is the largest and most accessible example in the world of this geological phenomenon, spanning over 12,000 square feet. High-pressure water flowing underneath a glacier cut the grooves thousands of years ago.

“We just celebrated the grand re-opening of the Kelly’s Island Glacier Grooves,” said Kellys Island State Park Manager Chris Ashley. " The Ohio Department of Natural Resources funded the rebuilding of fencing, the pavers and the walkways to bring the experience up to standards.”

Those wanting to visit the newly remodeled attraction can do so 7 days a week, from sun up to sun down

