Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Glacier Grooves undergoes transormation

Those wanting to visit the newly remodeled attraction can do so 7 days a week, from sun up to sun down
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kelly’s Island Glacier Grooves, a natural phenomenon, has recently undergone a transformation, paving a path for years of tourists to come.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the site is the largest and most accessible example in the world of this geological phenomenon, spanning over 12,000 square feet. High-pressure water flowing underneath a glacier cut the grooves thousands of years ago.

“We just celebrated the grand re-opening of the Kelly’s Island Glacier Grooves,” said Kellys Island State Park Manager Chris Ashley. " The Ohio Department of Natural Resources funded the rebuilding of fencing, the pavers and the walkways to bring the experience up to standards.”

Those wanting to visit the newly remodeled attraction can do so 7 days a week, from sun up to sun down

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law
Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after...
TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction
Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave
Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the...
New charges against teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman, charges expected against victim’s son
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration.
Students participate in community celebration after graduation postponed due to lack of eligible seniors

Latest News

Glacial Grooves undergoes transformation
TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction
Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says