MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single-vehicle crash killed a mother and hospitalized a young child Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials reported the crash occurred on North Adams Road shortly before 7 a.m. Reports show the driver had lost control and drove off the road before the vehicle rolled over several times.

MSP Troopers pronounced the 42-year-old female from Hilldale County deceased at the scene of the crash. The young child involved was transported to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials determined that speed is a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation at this time.

