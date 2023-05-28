Birthday Club
Ohio cop charged with reckless homicide resigns; investigation ongoing, police say

The former Ripley officer faces three felony charges, including reckless homicide.
The former Ripley officer faces three felony charges, including reckless homicide.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MASON COUNTY Ky. (WXIX) - A former Ohio officer who was charged in March with reckless homicide for a police car chase that ended deadly has resigned, according to the Ripley Police Department.

The Village of Ripley Solicitor said in a statement:

“The Village of Ripley Police Department is aware of the criminal charges against former Officer Caleb Savage that were recently filed by Kentucky State Police. Officer Savage has resigned from his position and is no longer an employee of the Village of Ripley.”

According to Kentucky State Police, Savage is being charged for a crash that happened on March 12 in Maysville, Ky. on KY 3056.

The preliminary investigation found that Savage attempted to stop a Dodge Charger operated by Ryan Mitchell that was suspected to be involved in a property crime, according to Kentucky state troopers.

KSP confirmed that Savage drove for at least a mile from Ohio into Kentucky before activating his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle.

KSP says that after approximately 2 miles on KY 3056, Mitchell lost control of his vehicle which left the roadway to the right side and resulted in a single-vehicle collision. KSP troopers confirmed that Savage continued on KY 3056 and returned to Ripley, Ohio.

Mitchell suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mason County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation of this incident was led by K.S.P. Post 8 investigators with the aid of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Maysville Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to the K.S.P. Justice & Public Safety Cabinet.

Savage is charged with reckless homicide, failure to render aid and leaving the scene of an accident.

