Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night with a 5-1 loss to the Idaho Steelheads, dropping the series in five games and ending the team’s hopes of returning to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Toledo jumped on the scoreboard first early in the game but couldn’t manage to find the back of the net the rest of the night.

The Walleye didn’t suffer a postseason loss through the team’s first two rounds of the 2023 postseason. Toledo’s first playoff loss came against Idaho in game one of the Western Conference Finals when it ran into the top team in the ECHL’s regular season.

The 2023-24 season will feature Toledo’s first home opener on a Friday night since 2009. The team begins its 2023-24 campaign on Saturday, October 21 at Kalamazoo. The team’s first home game at the Huntington Center next season is set for Nov. 3 against Reading.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.