Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho

Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.
Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night with a 5-1 loss to the Idaho Steelheads, dropping the series in five games and ending the team’s hopes of returning to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Toledo jumped on the scoreboard first early in the game but couldn’t manage to find the back of the net the rest of the night.

The Walleye didn’t suffer a postseason loss through the team’s first two rounds of the 2023 postseason. Toledo’s first playoff loss came against Idaho in game one of the Western Conference Finals when it ran into the top team in the ECHL’s regular season.

The 2023-24 season will feature Toledo’s first home opener on a Friday night since 2009. The team begins its 2023-24 campaign on Saturday, October 21 at Kalamazoo. The team’s first home game at the Huntington Center next season is set for Nov. 3 against Reading.

