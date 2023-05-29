Birthday Club
5/29: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sizzling week ahead; very low chance of pop-up showers
Warm and dry on this Memorial Day, with little chance of relief as the temperature keeps climbing this week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The weather hasn’t factored in much this holiday weekend, aside from simply being warm and dry. That shows little signs of changing through the week, with an occasional stray shower trying to bubble up with the heat of the day... and we do mean heat. Highs are aiming to top out in the low-90s for several days, potentially starting as early as tomorrow. Our next best sign of relief comes more than a week from now, with a cold front sending temperatures back near 80F.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

