5/29: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

The weather hasn’t factored in much this holiday weekend, aside from simply being warm and dry. That shows little signs of changing through the week, with an occasional stray shower trying to bubble up with the heat of the day... and we do mean heat. Highs are aiming to top out in the low-90s for several days, potentially starting as early as tomorrow. Our next best sign of relief comes more than a week from now, with a cold front sending temperatures back near 80F.

