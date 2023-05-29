Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

80 Northeast Ohio dogs rescued from inhumane conditions

Warning: This story contains images of animal cruelty. Viewer discretion is advised.
Animal Abuse
Animal Abuse(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Humane Society on Saturday rescued 80 dogs from a home after being found in horrid living conditions.

The organization said the 65 dogs and 15 nursing puppies were found by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after hearing loud barking coming from a home.

The non-profit then immediately jumped into action to provide the pups with the care they needed.

Overwhelmed. Heartsick. Stressed. Did I mention overwhelmed? This morning, we removed 65 dogs/puppies from one...

Posted by Humane Society of Richland County on Saturday, May 27, 2023

The organization has since raised over $23,000 in donations after announcing the rescues.

Lucky. 🥹🥹🥹🥹💓 I feel very very lucky to have such a committed and passionate and compassionate staff, an engaged board,...

Posted by Humane Society of Richland County on Saturday, May 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after...
TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction
Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.
Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho
Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law

Latest News

Paralyzed Bedford man can’t go to his apartment due to broken elevators
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Timothy Waldron.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive in Cleveland area who violated bond
According to Toledo Police, one adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a...
Man hospitalized after N. Ontario Street shooting
Warm and dry on this Memorial Day, with little chance of relief as the temperature keeps...
5/29: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast