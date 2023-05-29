80 Northeast Ohio dogs rescued from inhumane conditions

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Humane Society on Saturday rescued 80 dogs from a home after being found in horrid living conditions.

The organization said the 65 dogs and 15 nursing puppies were found by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after hearing loud barking coming from a home.

The non-profit then immediately jumped into action to provide the pups with the care they needed.

The organization has since raised over $23,000 in donations after announcing the rescues.

