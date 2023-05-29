Better Business Bureau warns of Memorial Day scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Better Business Bureau is raising the red flag about scams this Memorial Day that target both civilians and military service members.

You may see an uptick in charitable requests or people asking money on the streets with a patriotic approach. Military members may see more offers with discounts for service members, like deals on military loans and veteran’s benefits buyout plans. However, the Better Business Bureau says it’s important to look into where you are sending money.

“Do your research... you know before you do anything, that’s our most important key, that’s our most powerful tool,” said Better Business Bureau spokesperson Katie Grevious, “You can run them through BBB.org to see if those companies are who they say they are and make sure they are legitimate.”

There are also safe and legitimate options here in Northwest Ohio. The American Legion is one organization that provides a familial-like space for veterans.

“It’s kind of like a brotherhood, we get together and do different events to keep together and have a chance just to reminse on stories, places that you’ve been and what you’ve done in your careers,” said Holland American Legion Commander Bob Haas.

Haas also wants to remind people Memorial Day isn’t about the money. You can also show your support by simply remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We have walked the steps these people have walked and have been in their footsteps and so it’s our turn to honor them for what they have done for our country,” Haas told 13abc.

