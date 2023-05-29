Birthday Club
Clay High School holds Memorial Day observance ceremony

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Men, women and children gathered at Clay High School Memorial Stadium for the annual Memorial Day observance ceremony on Monday.

Jerry Eversman organized the event to show war veterans that people care.

“We’ve had 60 men who have lost their lives while serving our country, and they should never be forgotten,” said Eversman. “There are men and women across this great country of ours who have lost life and it’s bigger than any other cause we have a Memorial Day. Take a minute and reflect and remember.”

Men and women from several branches of the armed service showed up to the event, including Raymond Hoepf, a WWII veteran. The 98-year-old was honored to receive a proclamation from Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

“It means a lot, honoring these people and what they went through,” says Hoepf.

Steve Taylor, a Clay High School graduate, sang the national anthem at the ceremony. According to him, it’s important to remind veterans that people are thankful for the sacrifices that they made.

“Unfortunately, our men and women who are in the military right now come home and they are not treated well,” said Taylor. “This is a way to honor all of them, especially the ones that gave their lives.”

The Memorial Day ceremony is an annual event held at the Clay High School Memorial Stadium. The next one will be held on May 27th, 2024 at 11 am.

