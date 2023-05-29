Birthday Club
Findlay honors fallen with Memorial Day ceremonies

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Veterans Council hosted their annual Bridge Ceremony Monday morning, a ritual for the fallen.

According to Bill Johns, the president of the Findlay Veterans Council, the ceremony is reflective of being buried at sea.

“Make sure we honor everybody, no matter what they did, or where they lost their lives,” said Johns.

Nicole McCahan, a member of Findlay American Legion Post 5645, says the wreaths represent a symbol of appreciation for the fallen.

“For the loss of the lives taken, and the many wars, and just remembrance,” said McCahan after hoisting a wreath from Main Street and into the Blanchard River.

Jim Phillips, 90, served during the Korean War, he was waiting for the annual parade to start with his family. Phillips doesn’t remember much about the war; he said the Memorial Day ceremonies are a good reminder.

“Brings you back to reality you know, so I’m glad a lot of people turned out.” said Phillips. “Makes you feel good, because most of us are kind of forgotten.”

