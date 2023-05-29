Birthday Club
Gyms participate in ‘Murph Challenge’ to honor Veteran sacrifices

The challenge is made up of a one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and finishes with a second one-mile run.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To pay homage to those lost in battle, gyms across America are taking part in the Murph Challenge, and CrossFit Life Sport is among those gyms.

“Memorial Day is all about those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, defending our freedoms that we have today in the country, so it’s very important for us to pay tribute to them,” said Barry Williamson, owner of CrossFit Life Sport.

‘The Murph’ is a physical and mental endurance challenge to honor the sacrifice and service of fallen Navy SEAL, Lieutenant Michael Murphy. He was awarded the medal of honor for his actions during the war in Afghanistan.

The challenge is made up of a one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and finishes with a second one-mile run.

Williamson says while this is challenge is the closest the average person can get to experiencing the physical hardships of combat, no challenge will ever reveal the true sacrifice of those men and women who served.

“While you’re doing it, just thinking about those who are in the trenches, carrying the bags, carrying the 20lb rifles,” said Williamson. “Today, what we do here is nothing compared to what they had to do.”

