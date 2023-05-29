Man hospitalized after N. Ontario Street shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 800 block of N. Ontario Street for reports of a person shot.

Once 13abc crews arrived on scene, they saw that part of the street had been blocked off as police were searching for evidence. According to Toledo Police, one adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital via EMS.

TPD says there are currently no suspects and police will continue to gather more information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.

